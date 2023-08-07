Hickory and Conover have won their fight against fish games nearly five years after police in the cities attempted to crack down on the gaming businesses.

Last week, three judges on the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled against Fun Arcade LLC and Barracuda Ventures, finding that the Ocean Fish Game offered by the companies is an illegal game of chance.

Judge April Wood, in a decision joined by Judges John Arrowood and Allegra Collins, upheld the March 2021 ruling by Catawba County Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes against the gaming companies.

Jonathan Trapp, an attorney for Fun Arcade and Barracuda Ventures, said the company will not pursue further appeals of the decision on the fish game system, putting an end to a legal battle that has gone on for the past five years.

By 2018, there were nearly 30 gaming businesses operating in Hickory alone. Local officials in both Hickory and Conover had come to see the businesses as a public nuisance.

Former Conover Mayor Lee Moritz summed up this view in an email to state legislators in July 2018.

“We want these businesses gone,” Moritz wrote. “They do nothing but prey on the least fortunate and tie up law enforcement resources.”

Less than two months after that email was sent, police in Hickory and Conover sent letters to the gaming businesses.

The letters referenced an imminent enforcement of gambling laws against the businesses starting in September 2018.

The departments advised the businesses to review their practices to see that they conformed to the law. Police also threatened arrests and seizures of property for those found in violation of state gambling law.

The gaming companies responded by seeking a temporary restraining order blocking the crackdown, which Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey granted.

From the time that restraining order was granted in September 2018 until the ruling against the businesses by Judge Haynes in March 2022, the gaming businesses were legally allowed to operate at least some of their gaming systems.

The gaming companies have maintained throughout the process that their games were legal because they relied on skill and dexterity.

The companies took their case to the appeals court, which rejected that view and sided with the cities and Hayes.

The court analyzed the game, which involves players using a controller to shoot at fish on a display in the hopes of destroying the fish and winning credits which can be redeemed for cash.

The judges found this was ultimately a game of chance.

“Though players must have some measure of dexterity to use the joystick, a player cannot know beforehand how many hits are necessary to destroy fish and, thus, cannot strategically optimize a favorable return on credits,” according to the opinion. “Since a player wins credits proportional to the number and type of fish destroyed, this game is predominantly one of chance, and any skill and dexterity involved is essentially (minimal)."

While the fight over fish games is over, the larger battle over the legality of various sweepstakes style games continues across the state.

Trapp points to some recent cases throughout the state with more positive legal outcomes for gaming businesses.

This includes an injunction issued in June by Superior Court Judge L. Todd Burke in a Forsyth County case which blocks enforcement of gambling laws against operators of the sweepstakes system offered by the company BST USA.

Trapp noted the injunction applies statewide and therefore would allow that gaming system to be operated in Catawba County, though he was uncertain if it is being offered in the county.