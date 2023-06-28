Court hearings were continued for two of the six suspects charged in connection to the death of Hickory native Shonniel Blackburn.

Jeremiah Walker and Aunshae Conley both appeared in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday morning. Both cases were continued to Sept. 18.

Walker is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Conley is charged with murder, according to court documents.

Blackburn, 35, was shot five times on June 13, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments in Hickory. He was shot in the head, face, chest, right hand and below his left shoulder, according to the autopsy report from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Scott Matthews, the defense attorney representing Walker, requested a continuance because his office is in the midst of negotiations for a potential plea agreement with District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office and the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys.

Keith Hanson, the defense attorney representing Conley, asked for the case to be continued because Conley has not been evaluated to see if he is fit to stand trial. Hanson said the reason Conley has not been evaluated is because of a lesion on his brain. Hanson said the forensic psychologist he obtained to evaluate Conley was concerned about getting false results due to the lesion.

“I feel like based on what I’ve heard that (Conley) needs to be evaluated sooner rather than later,” Superior Court Judge Nathaniel J. Poovey said.

Poovey ordered for Conley to be evaluated at Central Regional Hospital in Butner. Poovey added that the request does not prevent the defense from having a second evaluation done.

Poovey granted Hanson’s request to have the evaluation take place after July 7. Hanson said Conley is scheduled to meet with a neuropsychologist that day.

The other four suspects in the case are Jaylon Cumberlander, Deveshaun Williams, Damario Rousseau and Demetri Reinhart.

Williams is scheduled to appear on July 10. Williams is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents.

Cumberlander and Rousseau both pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. As a condition of the plea arrangement, the first-degree murder charges again Cumberlander and Rousseau were dropped, according to court documents.

Cumberlander and Rousseau were both sentenced to a minimum of five years and four months in prison, according to court documents.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Shonniel Blackburn's sister Pinkie Sims said. “Hopefully when (Cumberlander and Rousseau) do get out, they will do something productive. They could use this experience and what they did and use it to help other people, you know, younger people in the same situation. Maybe they could help prevent somebody else from doing the same thing.”

Reinhart is set to stand trial on Jan. 22, 2024. Reinhart is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents.