A Maiden man pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter in the death of a man who was struck by a car and killed in the parking lot of Party City in Hickory.

On Aug. 28, 2021, Jason Michael Foley was struck by a car during an altercation. Foley was from Conover and was 40 at the time of his death, according to the Hickory police report. That car was driven by 22-year-old Austin Wayne Edmonson.

Edmonson was sentenced to 73 to 100 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter during Catawba County Superior Court on Friday.

The charges of felony hit-and-run inflicting serious injury or death and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon were dismissed, Superior Court Judge Aaron Berlin said.

Six of Foley’s family members and friends spoke during the hearing, including his daughter Brooklynn Pogue.

"On Aug. 28, I woke up to 58 missed phone calls," Pogue said. "As soon as I realized that not a single one of them were from my dad, I knew that those phone calls were about him. But nothing could have prepared me for the nightmare that I was going to be living in from there on."

Six friends and family members also spoke on behalf of Edmonson.

“My son is very well aware of what he's done,” Austin’s mother Toni Edmonson said. “He has remorse and I want to say I'm sorry to the Foley family. I know a loss of a family member is very hard.”

Edmonson was a Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune in Onslow County. Edmonson went AWOL and drove from Camp Lejeune to Hickory on Aug. 27 after a Snapchat argument with Andrew James Blackburn, of Newton, Assistant District Attorney Hayden Duncan said.

“I don’t know the exact distance and time it would take to drive to get (to Hickory from Camp Lejeune),” Judge Berlin said to Edmonson. “But every minute of driving gave you the opportunity to turn around and not be a part of this.”

The argument was about a sexually explicit video that Blackburn took of Edmonson’s sister and posted online, defense attorney Scott Matthews said. Edmonson’s sister was 17 at the time. Later, Blackburn would plead guilty to third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Matthews said.

Blackburn and Edmonson agreed to meet at the Party City parking lot. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 28, Edmonson arrived at the parking lot of 1942 Catawba Valley Boulevard SE. There, Edmonson met with Blackburn and several other people, Duncan said.

Edmonson exited the vehicle and began arguing with Blackburn. According to witnesses, Edmonson turned to Blackburn’s girlfriend and threatened her. Blackburn’s girlfriend is Foley’s niece. Foley and Edmonson began arguing over the threat. Foley punched Edmonson in the face after Edmonson spat on Foley, Duncan said.

Edmonson got into his car and spun six large circles in the parking lot. Three people, including Blackburn and Foley, were struck by the vehicle.

“On approximately the fifth lap, (Edmonson) hit Jason Foley with the vehicle which threw him up into the air and into the parking lot, landing on his head,” Duncan said. An autopsy listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and said the manner of death was homicide.

Edmonson left the scene and was located in the parking lot of the movie theater next to the Party City, Duncan said.

The prosecution played a security camera video that captured the scene. Before it was played, the judge allowed family members to leave the courtroom if they wished. Foley’s mother said she did not want to see and left the courtroom while the video played. Foley’s daughter stayed but averted her eyes from the screen.

A second video taken from a Hickory police officer’s body camera was also played. In the video, Edmonson was seen wearing green military clothing with blood smeared across his face. In the video, Edmonson says he hit a man because he was angry. Edmonson says repeatedly that he cannot go to jail because he is about to be deployed.

After roughly 90 minutes of impact statements and evidence presentations from both the defense and prosecution, Judge Berlin issued the sentence.

Edmonson’s family cried out “We love you,” as he was taken away in handcuffs. Judge Berlin ordered the bailiffs to escort each family out of the courtroom. Judge Berlin offered his condolences to Foley’s family as they left.