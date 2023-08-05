A Georgia inmate was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in coordinating the distribution of methamphetamine from Georgia to Catawba and Burke counties.

In December 2022, a federal jury convicted 44-year-old Alfonso Roman Brito of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. Six co-defendants have also been convicted and sentenced for drug-related offenses in connection with this case, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King said in a news release.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Brito to 25 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for the drug trafficking charges, King said.

According to evidence presented at Brito’s trial, in 2019, law enforcement were conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in Catawba and Burke counties and surrounding communities, King said.

The investigation determined that Brito, who was an inmate in the Georgia Department of Corrections, was in charge of coordinating the shipment of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine from Atlanta into western North Carolina. Between 2019 and 2021, Brito orchestrated the delivery of more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine from Georgia to North Carolina, King said.

The methamphetamine was sold to drug networks around Catawba and Burke counties for local distribution, King said.

The other co-defendants sentenced in the case were Charles Ray Hildebran, Jeffrey Ben Pavkovich, Billy Dean Potter, Phillip Anthony Godfrey, Britton Nicole Metcalf and Marcos Alan Martinez. King did not specify the charges that each of the co-defendants was convicted on.

Hildebran was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release, King said.

Pavkovich was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison and five years of supervised release, King said.

Potter was sentenced to 11 years in prison and three years of supervised release, King said.

Godfrey was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release, King said.

Metcalf was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release, King said.

Martinez was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison and two years of supervised release, King said.