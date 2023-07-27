A former Alexander County Schools employee was found not guilty of assaulting a student.

On Monday, Statesville resident Teresa Ellison Campbell, 63, was found not guilty of misdemeanor counts of assault on a child under 12 and child abuse, according to court documents.

Campbell was accused of slapping a 7-year-old student on Jan. 26, according to court documents.

As a result of the charges, Campbell was fired from her position with the Alexander County Schools district, according to a statement made by the school system in January.

Campbell was listed in the school system staff directory as a teacher assistant at Ellendale Elementary School’s Exceptional Children program, before her name was removed on Jan. 30, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

In January, Alexander County Schools Public Information Officer Denita Dowell-Reavis declined to confirm Campbell’s job with the school, only referring to her as a classified employee. Dowell-Reavis said that category includes teacher assistants, according to the previous news article.

The school system did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the not guilty verdict in Campbell’s case.