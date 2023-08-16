A Durham woman was sentenced to serve at least six years in prison for multiple robbery charges linked to crimes committed in Catawba County.

Taya McCathern, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and malicious conduct by a prisoner. She was given a prison sentence of six to nine years, District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office said in a news release.

Judge William Long handed down the sentence during Catawba County Superior Court last week.

Around 3:20 a.m. on June 13, 2022, McCathern and a male suspect approached Charlotte Henry in her driveway on 40th Avenue Drive NW in Hickory. The suspects pointed handguns at Henry. Henry told police the robbers were wearing dark clothes and ski masks. The suspects forced Henry to drive them to a different location, according to court documents.

McCathern and the unidentified male suspect demanded money and Henry’s phone. Henry handed over her phone and told the suspects she did not have any money. The suspects exited Henry’s vehicle at the intersection of 40th Avenue Drive NW and 41st Avenue Place NW, according to court documents.

The intersection was less than one quarter of a mile from Henry’s home.

Around 30 minutes after robbing Henry, the same suspects approached Rickey Chatman and Joseph Swoboda in the parking lot of the Lowes Foods on 14th Avenue NE in Hickory, according to court documents.

McCathern approached Swoboda and pointed a gun at his face. McCathern forced Swoboda to retrieve his wallet and phone from his work truck. The male suspect approached Chatman and demanded Chatman hand over his wallet and cellphone. Chatman gave the suspect his wallet, but he did not have a cellphone, according to court documents.

Through further investigation, the Hickory Police Department was able to develop a description of McCathern. McCathern was later served with the charges in Durham on June 20, 2022. Officers found the female victim’s phone, two handguns and three other cell phones, the district attorney’s office said.

While being held at the Catawba County Detention Center, McCathern spat on an officer on Dec. 12, 2022. She told others what she had done and that she would do it again, the district attorney’s office said.

The robbery cases were investigated by Cadyn Laffon of Hickory Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Melanie Earles handled prosecution for the State with aid from Legal Assistant Jordan Arney.