Five people were arrested and guns and illegal drugs were seized in Bethlehem this week.
Following a traffic stop in Bethlehem and the search of a Bethlehem home on Monday, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department seized nearly 90 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, guns, cash and a bulletproof vest, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
Charges were filed against five people, including three from Catawba County, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
Kevin Vang, 33, of Polkton, was charged with felony possession of scheduled II controlled substance, two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vang is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond. Polkton is a town in Anson County
Jim Vang, 38, of Conover, was charged with felony possession of scheduled II controlled substance, two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vang is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.
Matthew Yang, 39, of Newton, was charged with felony possession of scheduled II controlled substance, two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Yang is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.
Samantha Lynn Rose, 36, of Newton, was charged with felony possession of scheduled II controlled substance and resisting a public officer. Rose is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a $10,000 secured bond.
Ethan Trent Roten, 22, of Taylorsville, was charged with eight counts of possession of firearm by felon, trafficking opium or heroin, possession of stolen firearm, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, and two counts of possessing weapons of mass destruction. Roten is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a $400,000 secured bond.
The five people charged are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.