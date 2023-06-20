Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office were on the scene of a shooting in the Sherrills Ford community on Tuesday evening.
The location of the reported shooting is 6981 Tallent Court in Sherrills Ford.
The shooting happened before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sherrills Ford is in the southeastern corner of Catawba County next to Lake Norman and is one of the fastest-growing areas in the county.
Sarah Johnson
