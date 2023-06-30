A Lincoln County police chase ended with a crash in Mecklenburg County on Friday morning. A Denver man was arrested following the chase, authorities say.

Roan Sterling, 48, is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor assault on a government official and improper passing on the right, the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office said in a news release.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on N.C. Highway 16 at around 8 a.m. for an expired license plate on the vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver refused to roll down his window and talk with the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver then backed into one of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office patrol officers, the sheriff’s office said. The officer sustained minor injuries that required stitches, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle fled the scene traveling south on N.C. Highway 16, the sheriff’s office said.

The pursuit crossed into Gaston and Mecklenburg counties where the suspect crossed the median, stuck another vehicle and crashed into a wooded area near Nance Cove Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police removed the driver from the vehicle and placed him in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

Sterling is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.