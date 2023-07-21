More Information

If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, the National Elder Fraud Hotline is 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311).

The hotline is staffed from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. English, Spanish, and other languages are available.

This U.S. Department of Justice hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, is staffed by experienced professionals who provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim, and identifying relevant next steps.

Case managers will identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting, connect callers directly with appropriate agencies and provide resources and referrals on a case-by-case basis.

Reporting is the first step. Reporting can help authorities identify those who commit fraud and reporting certain financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible can increase the likelihood of recovering losses.