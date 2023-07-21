A Conover woman was indicted for mail fraud and identity theft. She is accused of stealing more than $300,000 from an elderly couple, U.S Attorney Dena J. King said.
A federal grand jury in Charlotte returned a criminal indictment charging Andrea Brawley, 45, with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, King said in a news release.
According to the indictment, from August 2016 to January 2023, Brawley engaged in a scheme to defraud the elderly couple identified in court documents as J.S. and M.S., by exploiting her relationship with the victims to steal their money and property, King said.
The indictment said that Brawley gained access to the victims’ personal and company bank accounts. She was expected to use the access to manage the couple’s personal and business affairs and to pay routine bills. Brawley is accused of misusing her access to transfer funds to herself, causing the victims to sustain significant financial losses, King said.
According to the indictment, Brawley failed to make payments due on the victims’ home equity line. As a result, the residence of the victims went into foreclosure and the couple lost their home, King said.
Brawley is also accused of draining the retirement accounts of the victims by forging retirement distribution forms without the knowledge and consent of the couple. Over the course of the scheme, Brawley defrauded J.S. and M.S. of more than $300,000, according to the indictment, King said.
The indictment says Brawley concealed the fraudulent scheme from J.S. and M.S. by making false representations about the cause of the foreclosure and the state of the couple’s finances and personal affairs.
The indictment says that Brawley engaged in identity theft by using and attempting to use one or more means of identification that belonged to J.S. and M.S., including their names, addresses, and unique account numbers, King said.
“My office is striving to combat the victimization of our older adults,” Catawba County Sheriff Donald Brown II said, according to the release. “Elder financial abuse often has a lasting and debilitating effect, especially when a close trust or confidence is violated. We will continue working with our local, state and federal partners to seek justice for these victims.”
The mail fraud offense carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The aggravated identity theft charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, consecutive to any other term of incarceration imposed.
Brawley is innocent of all charges until proven guilty in a court of law.