A Conover man will spend at least nine years in prison following his conviction for sexual offenses.

Andrew Thomas Dawson, 27 will serve an active prison sentence of nine to 21 years. The sentence was handed down during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

Judge Peter Knight set the sentence after Dawson entered his guilty plea to second-degree sexual offense and attempted second-degree rape.

Dawson will also have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

On April 22, 2022, the female victim was working at a hotel when the defendant came into a room she was cleaning and assaulted her, the release said.

As the physical struggle ensued, Dawson started to sexually assault the victim, who tried multiple times to call 911 for help. When Dawson realized the 911 call went through, he left the room, got into a car and drove away, the release said.

The victim said she saw the defendant leaning on a railing prior to going into the room to clean. Security camera footage reviewed by investigators from Hickory Police Department confirmed his activity outside the room where the sexual assault took place.

The case was investigated by Tammy Johnson of Hickory Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Nancy Lee handled prosecution for the State with aid from Legal Assistant Amy Bishoff.