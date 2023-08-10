A Conover man will serve nearly nine in prison after he was found guilty of drug offenses.

Derrick Shay Bishop, 40, was found guilty of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bishop was convicted and sentenced during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday, District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office said.

Judge Gregory R. Hayes imposed the sentence for Bishop after the jury delivered its verdict following approximately 45 minutes of deliberation. The trial lasted two and a half days, the district attorney’s office said.

Bishop’s prison sentence was enhanced by his habitual felon status, the district attorney’s office said. Bishop was previously convicted for financial card theft in Alleghany County in May 2014, possession of controlled substance on prison or jail premises in Caldwell County in July 2011 and breaking and entering in Catawba County in September 2002, the district attorney’s office said.

On Sept. 11, 2021, an officer from Conover Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious, suspicious person parked at a gas pump at a convenience store, the district attorney’s office said.

When the officer made contact with Bishop, he saw digital scales with a white, crystal-like substance in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Bishop admitted to using Suboxone earlier that day and that he was on probation out of Caldwell County, the district attorney’s office said.

When Bishop was searched, a pill bottle was found in his pants pocket. The pill bottle contained methamphetamine, alprazolam and Suboxone along with plastic bags. Bishop was arrested and placed in custody at that time, the district attorney’s office said.

The case was investigated by the Conover Police Department.

Bishop will serve his period of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, the district attorney’s office said.