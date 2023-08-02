A Claremont man was sentenced to six years in prison for bank robbery and other charges.

Spenc’r Denard Rickerson, 36, of Claremont was sentenced to six years in prison followed by two years of supervised release for committing bank robbery, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King said in a news release.

Rickerson was sentenced during U.S. District Court in Charlotte on Tuesday. Rickerson was also ordered to pay $87,583 in restitution, King said.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between June 30, 2020, and March 20, 2021, Rickerson used false information to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan and multiple Economic Injury Disaster Loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, King said.

In order to obtain the Paycheck Protection Program loan, Rickerson submitted a fraudulent application for a non-existent company that contained false information, including the purpose of the loan and the company’s payroll costs, King said.

Rickerson also submitted fraudulent applications for several loans under the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program. Rickerson provided fake information about the number of company employees and gross revenues, King said.

As a result of the fraudulent loan applications, Rickerson received more than $84,233 in fraudulent funds intended to assist businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, King said.

Court documents show that, in addition to the fraudulent loan scheme, on March 18, 2021, Rickerson committed an armed robbery of a BB&T branch at 12 N. Main Ave. in Newton, King said.

Rickerson used the stolen funds from the fraudulent loan scheme and the bank robbery to pay bills and to buy cryptocurrency, King said.

Rickerson is in federal custody. He will be transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility, King said.

The FBI investigated the case with the assistance of the Newton Police Department, King said.