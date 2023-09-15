The federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has thrown out the sentence of a Claremont man who pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

James Leslie Little, 52, pleaded guilty in March 2022 to the misdemeanor offense of unlawfully demonstrating in the U.S. Capitol building.

Little walked around the Capitol on the day of the attack and went into the Senate gallery. While he was in the building, he texted: “We just took over the Capital!” and “We are stopping treason! Stealing elections is treason! We’re not going to take it anymore!”

He was sentenced to two months in prison and three years of probation. Little appealed the sentence.

Last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sided with Little, finding “that a court cannot impose both imprisonment and probation for a single petty offense.”

The three-judge panel split 2-1, with Judges Justin Walker and Judith Rogers siding with Little and Judge Robert Wilkins voting against.

Little said in a Facebook message Thursday that he served time in prison in 2022 and that he does not know yet when he will be resentenced.