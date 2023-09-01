Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Spencer was originally scheduled to appear in court this week, but the matter has been pushed back a month, Spencer’s attorney Blair Cody said.

Spencer is charged with embezzlement by a local or charitable official, failing to discharge her duties and obtaining property by false pretenses.

She was due to appear in court this week for a hearing on her attorney’s motion to dismiss the embezzlement charges. During Spencer’s last court appearance in July, Superior Court Judge Bradley Letts also said he wanted to set a trial date this week.

However, Cody said Spencer is now expected to appear in court the week of Sept. 25. He said the matter was delayed so that a non-local judge will be able to preside over the hearing and the prosecutor could also be present.

The case is being prosecuted by a state agency, the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys.

Spencer has served as the register of deeds since 2004 and has remained in office since she was charged in December 2021.

She has said she intends to run for another term in 2024. The filing period for the office is in December, less than three months from Spencer’s next scheduled court appearance.

The case has major implications for Spencer’s political future. She will only be able to hold office if she avoids a felony conviction. The embezzlement and obtaining property by false pretenses counts against her are felony charges.