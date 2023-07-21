A section of Interstate 40 westbound in Catawba County is now monitored by a camera system aimed at keeping the eyes of truckers on the road rather than on a smartphone.

The camera system was put in place in Hickory near exit 123 because of the number of rear-end collisions along the Catawba County stretch of highway. There are three of these camera systems in use across the state.

“One is here (in Hickory) because there have been issues with rear-end collisions,” First Sgt. Christopher Knox of the N.C. Highway Patrol said. “The need for this device is because we were seeing a trend in rear-end collisions … and people crossing the center line. Why are tractor-trailers rear-ending cars? We have to look, and say distractions are part of that.”

The camera does not record a video feed, Knox said. He said the idea is to keep drivers safe, not to infringe on their privacy.

“(The people in violation) know what the rules are,” Knox said. “The ones that are rolling the dice that are not putting their phones down and not looking at the road, they’re really putting themselves and other people in danger by doing that.”

There are four cameras per system, said Acusensus Vice President of Operations Tony Parrino in an informational video. The cameras are mounted at a high vantage point to see into a truck's cab. One camera provides a full-color photo overview. The second looks straight into the cab of the vehicle. The third looks behind the truck's dashboard, and the fourth camera captures a photo of the vehicle's license plate.

In addition to looking out for distracted drivers, the cameras also record seatbelt violations.

Acusensus is a technology company based in Australia. The company website lists the firm's mission: Acusensus pioneers intelligent solutions that can be rapidly deployed to address road safety challenges.

Each system comes with a price tag of $165,000 and federal grants were used to purchase the systems, Knox said.

Parrino described in the video how the system works: "A series of images are captured (and) evaluated by the AI, and if it reaches a very specific criteria, information is transmitted to an observer ... That individual gets a real-time notification as well as images of the event that has been captured by the camera system."

The observer sits in a vehicle about 800 meters away from the device in the informational video. After the observer receives information, it is forwarded it to a state trooper farther down the interstate. This information shows the patrolman which vehicle is in violation and prepares the officer to make the stop as the vehicle passes.

It is illegal in North Carolina to send or read emails or text messages on a cellular device while driving, according to state statute. Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the N.C. State Highway Patrol said drivers operating a passenger vehicle can hold their phones and answer phone calls. Casey said it is not the same for commercial truck drivers. It is unlawful for truck drivers to have their phones in their hands while they are driving, Casey said.