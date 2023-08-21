Family members and friends sent 40 letters seeking a lenient sentence for a Burke County man who brought two pipe bombs to a church in Mountain View.

Joshua Wayne Hawley, 37, of Connelly Springs, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction during Catawba County Superior Court on Aug. 1, according to court documents.

He was not sentenced to any active prison time.

Hawley was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, according to the documents. Along with the three years of probation, Hawley is required to have a mental evaluation, follow the treatment he is given and take any medication he is prescribed as directed by a doctor, according to the documents.

Hawley is forbidden from possessing any firearms, bombs, explosives or fireworks. Hawley is not allowed to have any supplies or materials for making bombs. Hawley is also not allowed to have a bomb-making workstation at any residence. Hawley is also ordered to provide a DNA sample, according to the documents.

Hawley shall not contact the Marketplace Church or any of the church’s members. Hawley is prohibited from being on the church’s property, according to the documents.

On May 7, Hawley brought two suspicious devices to the Marketplace Church at 2936 N.C. 127 S., court documents show. The devices were later identified as pipe bombs by the Hickory Police Department.

A bomb squad from Gastonia was called to remove the devices from the premises. No one was injured. Hawley was arrested at his home in Burke County the following day. Hawley was a former member of the church.

Four months before Hawley brought the pipe bombs to the church, he was asked to stop attending services because he would wear military police attire, including a body camera, open carry guns and knives. The attire made church members uncomfortable, according to a search warrant.

The 40 letters sent on Hawley’s behalf contained three consistent themes:

Hawley suffers from mental health issues.

Hawley is not a violent person.

Hawley is a good father and husband.

There was no official mental health diagnosis filed in the court documents. A search warrant from May 11 said an official diagnosis was unknown. The warrant said it was believed that Hawley suffered from bipolar disorder, borderline schizophrenia and would alternate between hyper-manic and depressive states.

The majority of letters came from immediate and distant relatives. One letter was from someone who said they knew Hawley from church but did not say which church they knew him from. Some letters were handwritten; others were submitted to defense attorney Christopher Back via email. Back represented Hawley in the case.

Joshua Hawley’s wife, Savannah Hawley, said in a letter that the devices left at the church were smoke bombs rather than pipe bombs. Several of the other letters also said the devices were smoke bombs.

Savannah Hawley said the devices were made using three ingredients: salt, sugar and baking soda.

“Joshua is a good, caring man and deserves better than this,” Savanah Hawley said in the letter. “His children need him, and he needs his children. Please don’t let him go away for 2.5 years. Jail isn’t the punishment he deserves. He deserves a good doctor and medication.”

Jackie Miller said in her letter that she has known Joshua Hawley for around eight years.

“(Joshua Hawley) often fixates on various things, due to his mental status,” Miller said. “And at that time he was fixated on making smoke bombs — something he apparently did in his youth.”

Miller and Savanah Hawley said Joshua Hawley had known the pastor of the church for most of his life. Savannah Hawley said that Joshua Hawley wanted to give the pastor a gift.

“(Joshua Hawley’s) actions were misguided certainly,” Miller said. “But I believe his intentions were to share something he was fascinated by with someone he respects. Had his medications been effective, his judgment would have allowed him to make a more appropriate decision.”

During a phone interview earlier this month, Marketplace Church Lead Pastor Mark Myers said he didn’t think Joshua Hawley fully understood what he was doing or how it would be perceived when he brought the devices to the church. Myers said he is not a doctor, but that he believed Hawley was not taking his medication at the time.

“(The congregation) was frightened and rightly so,” Myers said. “I was scared, too.” Myers added that he was glad that nobody got hurt, including Hawley.

Myers said he hopes that the court’s mandate for mental health treatment will be the help Hawley needs to lead a normal life. Myers said the church continues to pray for Hawley and his family.