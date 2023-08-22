A Banner Elk man was arrested following a high-speed chase that started in Catawba County and continued into Iredell County along Interstate 40.

Michael John Teaster, 47, is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer, felony speeding to elude, speeding 100 mph in a 65-mph zone, failure to heed to blue light and siren, reckless driving, felony hit and run and resist, delay and obstruct, N.C. State Highway Master Trooper Christopher Casey said via email.

The Catawba County Who’s in Jail website also listed a driving while impaired charge against Teaster.

On Sunday at 4:20 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a blue 2021 Nissan Titan, traveling east on Interstate 40 near mile marker 132. The initial traffic stop was due to erratic driving, Casey said.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Teaster, refused to stop and a chase ensued, Casey said.

A trooper assisting in the chase attempted to perform a rolling roadblock. As the trooper was pulling beside the vehicle, the driver rammed the trooper's vehicle. This caused the trooper to lose control and crash into the median, Casey said.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released, Casey said.

Following the crash, the Nissan Titan continued east on Interstate 40 into Iredell County where two Iredell County troopers utilized stop sticks to deflate the tires, Casey said.

The vehicle continued driving on its rims until another trooper ended the chase. The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended, Casey said.

In addition to the charges linked to the chase, Teaster had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, Casey said.

Teaster is currently held at the Catawba County Detention Facility on a combined bond of $175,000, according to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website.

Teaster is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.