The N.C. State Highway Patrol said two men died in a collision on N.C. 16 near Mount Olive Church Road in Alexander County Saturday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated the collision. They said in a news release that a 2002 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on N.C. 16, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a northbound 1991 Mazda Miata. After the initial collision, the Escalade spun out of control and was struck by a 2023 Hyundai Tuscon, that was also traveling north on N.C. 16, the Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Escalade, Joshua Lance Mayberry, 36, of North Wilkesboro, became entrapped in the vehicle and died from his injuries at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol. A juvenile in the vehicle was transported by EMS to an area hospital, with life-threatening injuries, they said.

The driver of the Miata, Justin Ryan Combs, 29, of Wilkesboro, also died due to his injuries at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Tucson, Daniel Eugene Walker, 68, of Vale, was transported by EMS to Wilkes Regional Medical Center in Wilkesboro, with minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

The Highway Patrol said the initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed in this case. All occupants were restrained by seatbelts. During the on-scene investigation, the road was closed in the area for approximately two hours.