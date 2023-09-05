The Alexander Central High School football field was vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Taylorsville Police Chief Michael Millsaps said the vandalism occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday. A triangular hole was dug along the 50-yard line inside of the school’s logo in the middle of the field.

Millsaps said a juvenile was identified as a suspect and the Taylorsville police will be petitioning a charge of damage to property with the Department of Juvenile Justice. Millsaps said other charges may be petitioned.

The hole was approximately 2 feet wide and 6 inches deep. An agriculture class at the high school will fill in the hole and repaint the logo, Alexander County Schools Communications Director Denita Dowell-Reavis said via email.

Millsaps said in addition to the hole, dirt was used to clog water fountains and the letters F and U were spelled on the end zones of the field.

The high school is located at 223 School Drive in Taylorsville.