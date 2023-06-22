Four people were arrested for drug trafficking and other charges at a Days Inn hotel in Hickory on Monday.

Jonathan David Shamblin, 33, Jada Kylelynn Jackson, 34, Dallas Loyd Gragg, 33, and Robert Lee Oxentine, 33, were arrested on Monday at the Days Inn hotel on Fairgrove Church Road, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and the Hickory Police Department executed a search warrant at the Days Inn on Monday. During a search of a room, investigators located and seized 61.27 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 6 grams of fentanyl, 9.5 pills of carisoprodol, 2 grams of marijuana and a .380 caliber handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

Shamblin, of Mount Holly, is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (carisoprodol), possession of drug paraphernalia and providing fictitious information to law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

Jackson, of Hickory, is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (carisoprodol), possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Gragg, of Hickory, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation, the sheriff’s office said.

Oxentine, of Conover, was served with outstanding warrants for breaking or entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods and an order for arrest for failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Hickory police, the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement officers and members of the N.C. Office of Probation and Parole.