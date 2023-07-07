A Conover man wanted in the death of his wife remains at-large and is considered armed and dangerous, according to a release from the U.S. Marshal's office issued on Friday.

A regional task force of the U.S. Marshals reiterated the need for the public’s assistance with locating Donald Ray Hodges, aka Tyrone Evans, aka Unique Hodges.

Hodges, 49, is wanted in the death his wife in May 2022. Hodges is believed to have fled the area shortly after her death and was last seen in Charlotte on May 4, 2022.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Hodges.

The wanted poster for Hodges noting the $10,000 reward was first issued in November.

On May 4, 2022, the Conover Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 2nd Street SW in Conover and discovered Brenda Bender, of Conover, with gunshot wounds. Bender was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release said.

On May 10, 2022, an arrest warrant was obtained by the Conover Police Department for Donald Ray Hodges for first-degree murder. Hodges has not been seen since the date of the homicide, and it is believed that Hodges is aware of his charges and is actively evading law enforcement, the release said.

Hodges is a Black male, standing 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 273 pounds with a muscular build. He is bald, has brown eyes, and usually has a beard. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

“I urge any citizen who knows anything about Mr. Hodge’s location to please take a second and make that information known to us or any local law enforcement officer or agency,” said Terry Burgin, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina.

Investigators said Hodges has multiple tattoos on his chest and arms, to include a dog on his right shoulder, “TNT Hardcore” on his left shoulder and “Love Shirley” on his left arm. Investigators said they also believe Hodges remains in close contact with his family and criminal associates while on the run to evade capture.

Hodges has strong connections to eastern North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and New York, the release stated.