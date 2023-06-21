A Lincoln County man was arrested after a shooting in Sherrills Ford left another man seriously injured on Tuesday evening.

Michael Steven Ricker, 36, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by felon, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The shootings occurred at a residence on Tallent Court in Sherrills Ford at around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they discovered an adult male at a Tallent Court residence suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The motive of the shooting appeared to be domestic, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim’s name had not been released as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ricker was located at his residence on Ginger Lane in Lincoln County and taken into custody by deputies from Lincoln and Catawba counties, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ricker received no bond for the attempted first-degree murder charge and a combined bond of $55,000 for the other two charges, according to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website.

Ricker’s court date is set for Monday. Ricker is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.