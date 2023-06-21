A Lincoln County man was arrested after a shooting in Sherrills Ford left another man seriously injured on Tuesday evening.
Michael Steven Ricker, 36, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by felon, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The shootings occurred at a residence on Tallent Court in Sherrills Ford at around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
When deputies arrived, they discovered an adult male at a Tallent Court residence suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition, the sheriff’s office said.
The motive of the shooting appeared to be domestic, the sheriff’s office said.
The victim’s name had not been released as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Catawba County Sheriff's Office Investigator Brandon Styers prepares to photograph rods showing the trajectory of bullets using the holes in the back of a pickup truck tailgate. Styers was part of a team investigating a shooting on Tallent Court in Sherrills Ford on Tuesday.