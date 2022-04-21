Woman shot, car stolen in Hickory on Wednesday night; vehicle recovered in Long View

A 22-year-old woman was shot and her vehicle was stolen Wednesday night at Pelican’s Snoballs, a business that sells shaved ice treats, on U.S. Highway 321 in Northwest Hickory, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the robbery as of Thursday morning, the Hickory Police Department said in an email. Police reports list the weapon used in the robbery as a handgun.

Josephine Taylor Alexander, of Lenoir, was shot once in the arm and transported to a local hospital, police said.

Alexander’s 2019 Honda Civic LX was stolen after the shooting but recovered a short time later in the Long View area of U.S. Highway 70 SW, police said.

According to a witness statement, only one gunshot was fired, police said. The robbery occurred around 10 p.m., according to police reports.

The business was reportedly closed at the time of the shooting.

