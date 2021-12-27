Woman shot and killed in Newton lost daughter to gun violence in shooting outside pub in 2017; she spoke at sentencing of her child's killers in August

The two men are serving 64-year sentences in prison. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, both Cumberlander and Hansen are currently housed at the Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor.

Hope Kennedy spoke in court on the day of the sentencing saying she didn’t agree with the plea arrangement. “They robbed three young adults of their lives and shattered two others. They likely would have taken more lives if they had more bullets that night,” she said.

She also spoke directly to Hansen and Cumberlander. “The pain you both brought to our families is indescribable. It’s unfair that you took a daughter away from her mother, a sister away from her siblings, a niece from her aunt, you took a granddaughter, a cousin and a friend. She was a soon-to-be aunt. She never even got to hold her niece and nephew,” she said.

Kennedy described her oldest daughter as a beautiful human being. “I watched and listened to her take her first and her last breath into this world,” she said.

“No parent should ever have their child taken from this earth like this, especially before them,” she said.

The Newton Police Department asked that anyone with additional information on the Hope Kennedy homicide case to email tips investigator Carlos Uribe at cuuribe@newtonnc.gov or by calling the department at 828-465-7430.

