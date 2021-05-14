Woman seriously injured in Catawba County's third shooting in 3 days

A woman was seriously injured when a residence was struck by bullets in Newton on Thursday night.

She and three young children were among the five people in the house on South Caldwell Avenue, according to a press release from the Newton Police Department.

Police were summoned to the scene of the shooting around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Charlotte.

There is no suspect information at this time, the release said.

Emma Harbinson identified the victim as her granddaughter, Asia Wright. She said Wright is around 30 years old.

Harbinson said she was told Wright was shot in the back of the head. She added that Wright has gone through surgery and reports indicated she was doing well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harbinson said she was in the house in bed at the time of the shooting. Wright and her three young children were also there.

Wright was lying on the floor when Harbinson checked on her.

"She didn't even scream out," Harbinson said. "If I hadn't got up and come in here, I don't know how long she'd have been laying there because she never made a sound."