Woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in toddler's fentanyl overdose death

A Long View woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-month-old boy. An autopsy listed fentanyl as the cause of death for the toddler.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website.

Haley Godshall, 24, also pleaded guilty in Catawba County Superior Court to five unrelated habitual larceny charges, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Godshall is one of two women charged in the death of toddler Kingston Jenkins. Daisy Bare is the other woman charged in the case. Bare is scheduled to appear in Catawba County Superior Court on Oct. 24.

On the morning of Nov. 7, 2021, Godshall telephoned Kingston’s mom, Alexia Jenkins, and asked to keep Kingston for the day, Assistant District Attorney Nancy Lee told the court. Godshall and Jenkins were close friends, and it was not unusual for Godshall to spend time with Kingston, Lee said.

Godshall and Bare picked up Kingston around 10:45 a.m. They took him to Godshall’s home on 24th Street Southwest in Long View, Lee said. Lee said Godshall and Bare smoked methamphetamine before getting the child.

Upon arriving at the home, Godshall fed Kingston some oatmeal then Godshall and Bare decided to watch a movie. Kingston fell asleep on Godshall’s bed. Kingston was lying between Godshall and Bare on the bed, Lee said.

Godshall and Bare smoked methamphetamine at the home, Lee said. Bare told investigators that Godshall pulled a bag of fentanyl out of her bra while on the bed. The bag was then passed between Godshall and Bare, Lee said.

The two women fell asleep after consuming the drugs. When the women woke up, they realized something was wrong with Kingston and took him to a hospital, Lee said.

The child arrived at Frye Regional Medical Center around 7 p.m. He died that same day, Lee said.

Superior Court Judge Karen Williams asked if Kingston was exposed to the fentanyl by particles in the air when the bag of fentanyl was passed between Godshall and Bare. Lee said the levels of fentanyl in the child’s system were more than what he would have been exposed to through particles in the air. Lee said it is unclear if the child ingested fentanyl while the two women were asleep.

“I lost my son, but I also lost someone I trusted, a friend, someone I loved,” Kingston’s mother, Alexia Jenkins, said to the court. “I wish things could have been more careful. I don’t hate anyone.”

Godshall was sentenced to a minimum of 33 months on the involuntary manslaughter charge. She received a minimum sentence of 20 months for the remaining charges. The sentences will be served consecutively, Judge Williams said.

“I have no doubt that Miss Godshall loved the baby, wanted to care for the baby. But based on her addiction, the disease of addiction, was not in the best position to care for anybody’s child,” Williams said. “I am grateful that the family has a forgiving heart and has sought counseling through their religious belief.”