Woman no longer person of interest in homicide

Police investigate Conover murder

A woman who was considered a person of interest in the shooting death of Samuel Antonio Hernandez Loza is no longer a suspect.

According to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Alisha Nicole Looney was found by investigators and is no longer considered a person of interest in the Monday homicide.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators are still seeking a second suspect in the homicide investigation. This person is described as a white female, approximately 20 to 30 years old, with blonde hair. This woman was wearing a gray Calvin Klein hooded sweatshirt at the time of the shooting, according to the release.

Tony Marshall Shook was arrested and charged with murder in connection with this incident, which took place on White Tail Circle in Conover. Shook was charged late Monday night, after deputies with the Catawba County Sherriff's Office found Loza dead inside the residence early Monday morning. He had been shot at least once. The motive for the homicide is unknown.

Shook is being held without bond and has a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 10.

Anyone with information concerning the female suspect and or this investigation is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.