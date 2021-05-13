Woman killed in drive-by shooting on Wednesday night in Hickory; police seek help in identifying suspects

One woman died after shots were fired into a residence in Hickory on Wednesday night. No suspects were named as of Thursday morning.

At approximately 10:57 p.m., Hickory Police received a 911 call that a woman had been shot on 17th St NW, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department. Officers arrived to find a 27-year-old female, India Kynar Rice, inside the residence with a single gunshot wound.

Catawba County EMS pronounced Rice dead at the scene.

Rice and several other people were inside the residence when an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple rounds into the residence from a passenger vehicle that was traveling on 17th St NW, the release said.

There is no suspect information to release at this time, according to Hickory police. Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator Mathew Rogers directly at 828-261-2623 or mrogers@hickorync.gov.