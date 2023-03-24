One person was injured Thursday in a shooting in Lincolnton.

Jerry Matthew Cox, 44, of Lincolnton, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to the shooting, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to a home on Sunny Hill Drive at around 8:45 p.m. The deputies found 46-year-old Cheryl Youvette Ussher lying in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Ussher was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, the sheriff’s office said.

Several family members, including the couple's children, were in the residence when the shooting occurred. Witnesses said Ussher's husband, Jerry Cox, shot her in the stomach as she prepared dinner, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses also stated that Cox chased Ussher out of the house and into the yard where he attempted to shoot her again. The handgun jammed during the attempt. According to the witnesses, Cox then ran from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Cox was later found by deputies and taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Cox is currently being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.