Woman in critical condition following shooting in Hickory
Woman in critical condition following shooting in Hickory

  • Updated
102320-hdr-news-shooting-p1

Hickory police are investigating a shooting at a 2830 12th Avenue SE apartment which sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

A woman is in critical condition Thursday after an early morning shooting at a Hickory apartment. Police are searching for a suspect.

Hickory Police officers responded to an apartment at 2830 12th Ave. SE where they located Winter Devonne Brooks, 32, of Hickory, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department.

Brooks told officers that she had been shot by her boyfriend, Andrew Lindon Paul Mungro, 34, also from Hickory. A 12-year-old child was inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.

Mungro fled the scene in a 2004 gold Chevrolet Trailblazer. The vehicle has a North Carolina registration with the tag number HDV-7445, according to the release. He is still being sought by police. 

Brooks was transported to CMC Charlotte where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Warrants have been issued for Mungro for one count felony kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Mungro was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator D. Bailey directly at 828-261-2687 or dbailey@hickorync.gov.

