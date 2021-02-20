Woman charged with animal cruelty; more than 60 dogs, other animals removed from property

More than 60 neglected dogs, along with livestock and other animals, were removed from a property in Lenoir on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Caldwell County Animal Control (CCAC) and The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) arranged the removal of the animals. The owner, Lisa Marie Hendren Meatyard, was charged with felony cruelty to animals and allowing animals to live in crowded or unsanitary conditions, a misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, Meatyard agreed to a plea surrendering all her animals and serving 18 months probation, during which time she cannot own, possess or control any animals.

Dogs of varying breeds, sizes and ages, including newborn puppies, were found living in substandard conditions inside a shack with a floor covered in feces, urine and mud, while livestock and poultry were found living among piles of trash, according to the release.

ASPCA personnel were there to provide sheltering, medical and placement support for the dogs, who were temporarily relocated to CCAC to receive immediate care and treatment.

The dogs rescued from this case, along with other dogs previously removed from the property, were relocated to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Control to be made available for adoption.