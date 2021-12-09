Woman, 22, charged with murder in death of 72-year-old Hickory man

A Gastonia woman has been charged in the death of a 72-year-old man in Hickory. His body was found at Preston Ridge apartments last weekend.

Bryana Salymar Martines, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a stolen automobile, the Catawba County jail website says. The website lists her residence as Shelby, but Hickory police described her as a Gastonia resident Thursday afternoon.

Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department confirmed that Martines is charged in the death of Robert Godfrey, who was found by officers in his apartment on Startown Road on Saturday. He had died a few days before being found.

Police also determined Godfrey’s car had been stolen.

Charlotte officers found the car and attempted to arrest Abraham Adon Jr., 28, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, on Tuesday, the Hickory Police Department said.

Adon fled into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody. Extradition is pending for him on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and eluding arrest, according to information released by Hickory police Thursday afternoon.