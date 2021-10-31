Will DNA, renewed focus solve 30-year-old Hickory homicide case ? Family, police hope death can be resolved

Chip and Karen are buried next to each other at a cemetery in Greensboro. “Chip was always so good with her. He was so loving,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said losing her son was different than when her daughter died. “With Karen I grieved for probably a year or more. After Chip died, it was different. I almost couldn’t think about it.” Wheeler said she was unable to dream, cry or grieve. “It’s hard to explain the effect it had on me.”

One year after Chip’s death, Wheeler said she did finally dream. She said her son appeared in the dream. “For the longest time, we talked,” she said. “It was just real natural. After a while he said, ‘Well, Mom, I’ve got to go now.’”

Wheeler said she begged her son not to leave. Chip told her he would be OK. “It was just a very nice dream, because I got to be with him for so long,” she said.

Wheeler said she never felt hatred for the person who killed her son. “I knew if I could ever face this person, my only question to them would be, ‘Why?’” she said.

One concern Young has is that the person responsible for Bartenfield’s death may no longer be alive. He said he still hopes police can close the case for Bartenfield’s family.