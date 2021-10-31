Will DNA, renewed focus solve 30-year-old Hickory homicide case ? Family, police hope death can be resolved

Thirty years ago, a young man was found dead in the Hickory High School parking lot. Today, Hickory police investigators are waiting on DNA evidence that may help officers close the case.
Thomas “Chip” William Bartenfield, 23, was found dead around 7 a.m. in the Hickory High School parking lot. The date was Dec. 1, 1990.
Investigator Darren Bailey said Bartenfield was discovered by a shift supervisor who was leaving to go home after working the overnight shift at a manufacturing plant near the school.
Police determined Bartenfield was assaulted, according to a social media post from the Hickory Police Department. He was lying facedown with blood covering his head and face.
Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said an anonymous phone call was made to the department three days after Bartenfield’s death. The call provided useful information, but officers were not able to identify the caller. The call was not recorded.
Police never named a suspect.
Police are asking for the person who made the call to come forward so investigators can speak with them. Police would also like to talk to anyone who may know who made that anonymous call.
Capt. Young was a student at Hickory High when Bartenfield’s body was discovered. “This is one of our oldest unsolved cases (in Hickory),” he said.
As police search for that anonymous caller, Bailey is also searching for leads.
Bailey said he wants to know why Bartenfield was killed. “We don’t know why he was where he was. We don’t know who he may have ran into,” he said.
Young said with the advances in technology, police can now test evidence recovered in 1990. “DNA is the biggest thing,” he said. “We sent stuff to be tested recently.”
The evidence was sent to the State Crime Lab in September of 2020. Investigators are still waiting for the results, Young said.
Bartenfield’s mother, Mona Wheeler, is now 76. Wheeler said she called her son Chip because he was born six weeks before his due date. “He was so tiny,” she said.
“Right before Chip died, it was my birthday,” she said. “I knew he was going up to Hickory … before he left to go up there he stopped by to see me.”
Wheeler said he apologized that he wouldn’t be home for her birthday and gave her a hug. “He said, ‘Mama, I love you more than anybody on the face of the Earth,’” Wheeler said.
Wheeler’s youngest daughter, Karen, died at age 11 from a blood disease. “I had already lost one child. If you lose one you really don’t think in a million years that you could lose two,” she said.
Chip and Karen are buried next to each other at a cemetery in Greensboro. “Chip was always so good with her. He was so loving,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said losing her son was different than when her daughter died. “With Karen I grieved for probably a year or more. After Chip died, it was different. I almost couldn’t think about it.” Wheeler said she was unable to dream, cry or grieve. “It’s hard to explain the effect it had on me.”
One year after Chip’s death, Wheeler said she did finally dream. She said her son appeared in the dream. “For the longest time, we talked,” she said. “It was just real natural. After a while he said, ‘Well, Mom, I’ve got to go now.’”
Wheeler said she begged her son not to leave. Chip told her he would be OK. “It was just a very nice dream, because I got to be with him for so long,” she said.
Wheeler said she never felt hatred for the person who killed her son. “I knew if I could ever face this person, my only question to them would be, ‘Why?’” she said.
One concern Young has is that the person responsible for Bartenfield’s death may no longer be alive. He said he still hopes police can close the case for Bartenfield’s family.
“I’m not giving up hope. I feel pretty good that on some of his clothing and other items of evidence we have we will be able to find something new,” Bailey said.