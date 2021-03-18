Wilkesboro man charged with rape in Alexander County

Two people were arrested in connection with a rape case in Alexander County, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Josue Vargas Isaias, 18, of Wilkesboro, is charged with one count of felony statutory rape of a 13-15-year-old. The charge stems from an ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Isaias is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond.

Eloa Garcia Audon, 56, of Taylorsville, is charged with one count of felony obstruction of justice. She was placed under a $50,000 secured bond.