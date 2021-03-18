 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilkesboro man charged with rape in Alexander County
0 comments
alert top story

Wilkesboro man charged with rape in Alexander County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were arrested in connection with a rape case in Alexander County, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Josue Vargas Isaias, 18, of Wilkesboro, is charged with one count of felony statutory rape of a 13-15-year-old. The charge stems from an ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Isaias is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond.

Eloa Garcia Audon, 56, of Taylorsville, is charged with one count of felony obstruction of justice. She was placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

+1 
isaias.JPG

Josue Vargas Isaias
+1 
audon.JPG

Eloa Garcia Audon
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Asian American Reps: We are at a 'crisis point'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert