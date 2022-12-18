When school bus stops, drivers keep going in Catawba County; how it is being addressed and why cases are hard to prosecute

Less than halfway through the 2022-23 school year, there have been an estimated 35 school bus stop arm violations recorded by the Catawba County Schools Department of Transportation.

There were only six in the 2021-22 school year.

Director of Transportation Ashley Martin presented a compilation of videos to the Board of Education in November, which captured hair-raising footage of vehicles nearly striking students.

What is Catawba County Schools doing to stop it?

Superintendent Matt Stover said in an email that Catawba County Schools changed the system’s protocol to ensure reporting (from bus drivers) and follow ups from the transportation department. Stover also said he followed up with District Attorney Scott Reilly about current cases and outcomes. Another measure taken by the district was starting a campaign with parents and the community to stop distracted driving.

Stover said the campaign is being carried out on social media and through ParentSquare, which is software allowing safe and easy communication between school personnel and parents.

At the Nov. 14 Board of Education meeting, Stover said he planned to meet with state lawmakers on the issue and ask them to consider stricter school bus stop laws.

Why is it difficult to prosecute offenders?

These cases are challenging to prosecute, said Reilly, because it is difficult to identify drivers. School bus cameras may show the offender’s license plate, but the driver’s identity is more challenging because their face is often unclear, he said.

Reilly said the best tactic for successful prosecutions is having one law enforcement officer ride in the bus and another driving behind it. Then, when a violation occurs, officers can immediately stop and identify the driver.

“They have done that in the past, and we will be asking them to do it again to show that we take these cases seriously,” Reilly said. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our children.”

It would take a tremendous amount of resources and manpower to do this for every school bus, Reilly said, but this approach has led to successful prosecutions in the past.

There are currently three cases of stop arm violations in district court, Reilly said.

Why does it happen?

Reilly and Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Casey said the most likely cause is distracted drivers.

Lisa Cunningham, a Catawba County Schools bus driver for more than 15 years, said, “People are just running late (and) they don’t pay attention. We have a lot of young drivers in the Mountain View area, where my route is. A lot of (young drivers) are going to (Fred T.) Foard (High School) and they just don’t have the (time and experience) under their belts to realize this (stopping for school buses) is something really important you need to do. You need to stop.”

Cunningham said she has reported two stop arm violations this year, and that she reports all violations she witnesses.

Since she started driving a neighborhood route, Cunningham said she sees fewer violations compared to a prior route that passed by the Valley Hills Mall.

Cunningham said most violations on the neighborhood routes occur in the morning, often at intersections.

Sharing the road with school buses

Other drivers need to give school buses space, Cunningham said. A yellow school bus can only go 45 mph in Catawba County, she said, and it takes longer for a vehicle of that size to gain momentum and increase speed.

“(Other drivers) need to let us get up to speed, and they need to be patient,” Cunningham said. “Because it could be their child or grandchild on the other side of that crossing arm that they can’t see.”

Some students Cunningham drives are kindergartners, she said. Their size makes it difficult to see them in front of a bus.

Many drivers may be annoyed by school buses, Cunningham said, but everything bus drivers do and every rule they follow is for the safety of the children.

“(A school bus) is a big piece of machinery. I think that is the biggest thing for people to know, is that it is a huge piece of machinery and an enormous responsibility for the person behind the wheel,” Cunningham said.

Consequences of a stop arm violation

Driving through the stop arm is a class one misdemeanor that comes with a hefty fine, Reilly said. He added that two subsequent offenses could result in the offender losing their driver’s license.

“(It’s also) five insurance points on your driver’s license,” Reilly said. “That’s compared to reckless driving, which is four. So it’s a very serious offense.”

If a driver strikes a student, it is an automatic felony, Reilly said.