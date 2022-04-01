Weapons stolen from Alexander County jail employee's car

A gun and ammunition were among several items stolen from the car of an employee of the Alexander Correctional Institution on Monday night.

A .40-caliber Smith and Wesson M&P, three magazines of ammunition, three pairs of handcuffs, pepper spray, a pocket knife and a bulletproof vest belonging to the N.C. Department of Corrections were stolen from a Dodge Ram on Monday night in Hickory, according to a report from the Hickory Police Department.

The vehicle belonged to Travis Delozier, an N.C. Department of Public Safety sergeant, the report said. It was parked at his home in Hickory. The items were stolen between 11 p.m. Monday night and Tuesday morning when Delozier reported the items stolen at 7 a.m.

John Bull, a communications officer with the department, said the items were in a duffel bag and the vehicle was locked.

The Hickory Police Department had not publicly identified any suspects or recovered any equipment as of early Friday afternoon, the department’s Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said.

Delozier has not faced disciplinary action because he was acting in accordance with department policy, Bull said.

He said Delozier is part of the Prison Emergency Response Team who was required to keep his gun and other equipment because of ongoing training.

“While most prison staff assigned a firearm must keep them locked in the prison when off-duty, the requirement of Prison Emergency Response Team members to have their equipment with them is necessary because (team) members can be called out with no notice for immediate response to an emergency at any time of day or night,” Bull said.

