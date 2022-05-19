'We were all pawns in Donna's game:' Employees blast embezzling former CEO in letters to judge

Employees of a tool company in Hickory condemned their former CEO Donna Steele as a manipulative liar in letters to a federal judge intended to influence sentencing in Steele’s embezzlement case.

Steele entered a guilty plea in January, admitting to embezzling more than $15 million from TIGRA USA, a Germany-based tool company with a location in Hickory. She used the misappropriated funds for lavish personal purchases and a side business.

She is currently awaiting sentencing. Steele faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

In letters posted in Steele’s case file this week, three current TIGRA employees who worked at the company during Steele’s tenure made it clear to Judge Kenneth Bell they believe Steele deserves a harsh penalty.

Kasie Mooneyham, Kyle Chapman and Sarah Holm presented a damning portrait of Steele as a master manipulator and habitual liar who created an environment of “perpetual paranoia and anxiety.”

The three employees pointed to signs of trouble at the company during Steele’s tenure.

They described health insurance coverage being cut off, company credit cards being rejected, erratic changes to the pay schedule for employees and Steele’s alienation of customers as a result of demands they pay early.

Steele would blame the pay and cash flow irregularities on the company’s German owners while also isolating her fellow employees from the owners, instructing them not to communicate with the ownership and to include her in the communications with the ownership, according to the employees.

Mooneyham recalled Steele ordering her to put mailed documents such as bank statements and past-due letters in Mooneyham’s car while representatives from Germany visited.

“She explained to me that the mail would only confuse them and she would go through them when they left,” Mooneyham wrote.

She added: “I never questioned her about this because I trusted her and never thought there was an alternative reason for doing this. We were all pawns in Donna’s game.”

Mooneyham also recalled Steele using her own credit card in some cases to pay for charges when the company card was declined.

“Her personal card would never be rejected,” Mooneyham wrote.

Mooneyham, Chapman and Holm described a work environment where employees were demeaned and turned against one another.

Chapman wrote that Steele “created an atmosphere of fear and instability within the workplace” and “hired all of her staff as young, impressionable people and then conditioned them to fit her narrative.”

Holm wrote that she was hired at age 23 and that working under Steele “had a detrimental and lasting impact on both my mental and emotional health.” She recalled being bombarded by angry customers unhappy with the service from the company and having to work overtime to satisfy those customers.

Two other letters, also critical of Steele, were submitted for the court’s consideration in March. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, no letters in support of Steele were posted in her case file.

Steele’s attorney, Christopher Fialko, had not responded to a request for comment on the letters as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

