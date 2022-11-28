'We want to get the death penalty:' Grandmother of slain 4-year-old reacts after court hearing

A woman charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old in Vale made her first appearance in court on Monday.

The murder charge against Chelsea Lee Crompton, 34, of Marshall, North Carolina, stems from the death of Hazel Lidey.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Catawba County EMS responded to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale on Nov. 17 to what was initially characterized as an overdose case, according to an affidavit in a search warrant for the home.

EMS personnel informed sheriff’s deputies that the child “suffered trauma-related injuries,” a conclusion they reached based on “the presence of bruising all over the body,” according to the affidavit.

Hazel was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and died on Nov. 20.

Crompton was at home along with Hazel’s father, 34-year-old Christopher James Lidey. “Neither party was interviewed in-depth because they left the scene and reported to be going to CMC in Charlotte to be with the child,” according to the affidavit.

Authorities seized several items from the home, including a metal baseball bat, section cut out from a wall and swabbing samples taken from various places throughout the residence, according to the search warrant.

In a 911 call, Crompton can be heard discussing Hazel’s breathing and talking to the child while on the line with the operator.

Her appearance in district court Monday was brief. Judge Richard Holloway informed Crompton she faces a maximum penalty of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

Crompton asked for a court-appointed attorney and was assigned Victoria Jayne. She is next due in court on Dec. 15.

Several of Hazel’s family members were in court during the hearing and became emotional, calling out “baby killer,” among other things, when Crompton was led out of the courtroom.

Mary Jackson, Hazel’s grandmother, continued to speak after leaving the courtroom.

“We want to get the death penalty,” Jackson said through tears. “She’s going to die. She shouldn’t have hurt no little 4-year-old.”

Reflecting on her granddaughter, Jackson said: “She was the light of my life. She was beautiful. She never hurt nobody.”