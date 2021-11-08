 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Woman describes crash that left 2 dead on Old Shelby Road
Watch Now: Woman describes crash that left 2 dead on Old Shelby Road

  Updated
The scene of a crash on Old Shelby Road on Monday.

Two people are dead, firefighters say, at a crash on Old Shelby Road, south of Interstate 40.

Long View firefighters, N.C. Highway Patrol and Catawba County EMS are on the scene.

Reports from the scene indicate it was a single-vehicle crash.

