Watch Now: Video shows scene moments before fatal shooting occurred
Watch Now: Video shows scene moments before fatal shooting occurred

A video showing Tate Boulevard moments before Zakylen Greylen Harris, a 7-year-old, was shot and killed was released by the Hickory Police Department Thursday.

Zakylen was shot and killed on Tate Boulevard Wednesday night. He died from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to a press release from Hickory police.

Hickory police held press conference on a shooting from Wednesday night that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy.

The Hickory Police Department collected video from security footage that caught a portion of the episode on camera. The footage was played for media during the press conference and police answered questions afterward.

Zakylen was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his mother. Two other children in the vehicle, ages 6 and 1, were not injured, according to police.

