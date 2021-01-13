Watch Now: Two suspects wanted for murder after shooting at furniture business

Two Alexander County residents are wanted in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead at the furniture business TCS Designs on Wednesday afternoon.

TCS employee Phelifia Michele Marlow, 51, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon, according to a Hickory Police Department release.

Tangela L. Parker is now wanted for first degree murder for the death of Marlow. Eric Parker is wanted to accessory after the fact to first degree murder. The suspects, who are described as armed and dangerous, left the scene in a beige 2019 Honda CRV with license tag FAM5669, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the case can call 828-328-5551.

Before police released the names, TCS employee Michael Baker described the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baker, 41, said a woman was shot shortly before 2:30 p.m.

He said a woman came in with a handgun and fired twice. The first shot missed and struck a rafter. The second shot hit a female employee in the head, Baker said.

“I seen the sparks from the first shot and then everybody said ‘gun’ and then everybody took off running,” Baker said. “Then you heard the second shot and then she dropped while everybody was running.”