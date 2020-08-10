Watch Now: Tractor-trailer crash closes bridge at Rock Barn Road, slows I-40 traffic

This story was updated at 3:47 p.m. on August 10.

An 18-wheeler left Interstate 40, went up the embankment at exit 133 and ended up with the front of the cab on Rock Barn Road on Monday afternoon in Catawba County.

The driver of the truck, Pedro Jose Reyes II of Orange City, Florida and his dog escaped the crash without serious injury.

The bridge at Rock Barn Road is closed. Estimates from the scene indicate it will be 8 p.m. or later before the bridge reopens. Traffic in the westbound lane of the interstate has slowed significantly.

Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said Reyes was traveling west at about 65 mph. Traffic slowed due to an earlier accident. Reyes swerved right to avoid the slowing cars, drove up the embankment and struck the bridge.

Employees with the state Department of Transportation inspected the bridge following the accident and reported no immediate concerns about the safety of the bridge.

The truck was hauling 41,000 pounds of meat.

Members of Conover fire, Catawba County rescue and Catawba County EMS responded to the accident scene.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.