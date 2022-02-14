Watch Now: Suspects in Lenoir robbery pepper-spray employees; police ask for help identifying

Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a sporting goods store and pepper-sprayed employees in Lenoir on Sunday evening.

One of the suspects was shown on surveillance footage using pepper spray on two Dunham’s Sports employees.

Police responded to the robbery around 7 p.m. at the Dunham’s Sports on Blowing Rock Boulevard, a news release from the Lenoir Police Department says.

The two suspects entered the store and began filling a duffel bag with various items, including a hoodie and men’s shoes, police Capt. Couby Stilwell said. In total, the items were valued at $313.

After the suspects exited the store, they left the area on foot, police said.

EMS responded and treated the employees for the exposure to pepper spray. Detectives are working to identify the involved suspects.

Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300. All information received will be kept confidential, and tips can be provided anonymously.

Callers who provide information leading to an arrest in the case might be eligible for a cash reward, the news release says.

