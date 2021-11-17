 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Suspect sought in Sherrills Ford arson case one year later
0 Comments
SHERRILLS FORD

Watch Now: Suspect sought in Sherrills Ford arson case one year later

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators are still searching for a suspect who set fire to a Sherrills Ford business and himself last year.

On Nov. 1, 2020, a person wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a white face mask was caught on video starting a fire at Lake Norman RV Resort, according to a previous HDR article. The suspect caught fire in the process of burning the building.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said last week that deputies are still searching for the suspect in this case.

In December, the owners of Lake Norman RV Resort offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction of people involved in the case.

Anyone with information concerning the arson at Lake Norman RV Resort is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert