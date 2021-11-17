Watch Now: Suspect sought in Sherrills Ford arson case one year later

Investigators are still searching for a suspect who set fire to a Sherrills Ford business and himself last year.

On Nov. 1, 2020, a person wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a white face mask was caught on video starting a fire at Lake Norman RV Resort, according to a previous HDR article. The suspect caught fire in the process of burning the building.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said last week that deputies are still searching for the suspect in this case.

In December, the owners of Lake Norman RV Resort offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction of people involved in the case.

Anyone with information concerning the arson at Lake Norman RV Resort is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.