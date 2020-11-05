Watch Now: Suspect in blaze caught on video with pants literally on fire; Sherrills Ford business burned Saturday

A suspect in a fire in Sherrills Ford appears to set himself aflame and drop a bag of money in a video released Thursday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire occurred at Lake Norman RV Resort on Hwy. 150 on Nov. 1.

In the video, it appears the suspect is dousing the office of the business with a flammable material before igniting a fire. The suspect then flees the building with literally his pants on fire.

Firefighters were called to the business on Saturday to find the business office ablaze around 1 a.m. The office suffered heavy damage, according to the release.

The Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office also responded and initiated an investigation into the cause and origin of this fire.

Video footage from the RV resort’s surveillance system shows a person dressed in black pants, black hoodie with the hood pulled over his or her head approaching the business office, the release stated. This person was also wearing a white face mask and is seen carrying a pry bar and a red gas can. This person forced entry to the business office and doused it with accelerant. This person then ignited that structure.