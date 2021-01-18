Watch Now: Store owner shares video, comments on Hickory break-ins

The owner of a Hickory CBD store has shared video showing a man breaking into his business last week.

Anthony Fulginici, owner of VLife CBD, said police told him the suspect was Boone resident Chad McDaniel Byrd, 44, who has been charged in relation to several other break-ins in and around downtown Hickory.

Fulginici said the suspect broke bulletproof glass out of its frame before taking the drawer from the cash register.

“He wasn’t even wearing a mask, which is crazy during these coronavirus times. You’d think he’d wear a mask at least but nope,” Fulginici joked.

He added that the suspect in this case looked like the same person who broke into his business last year.

Byrd faces multiple charges, including seven felony counts of breaking and entering and two felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

He was issued a $150,000 secured bond. There were also outstanding warrants for Byrd in breaking and entering cases from Caldwell County.

Byrd is implicated in break-ins to Taste Full Beans Coffehouse, Brahma Graphx and Professional Cleaners, according to the release.

The police investigation into break-ins is ongoing. They are asking anyone with tips to call 828-328-5551.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.