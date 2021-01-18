 Skip to main content
Watch now: STAR team joins search for suspect in fatal stabbing
stabbing 1.jpg

Law officers search for the suspect in a fatal stabbing Monday in northeast Hickory.

 Robert Reed

Law officers are working to apprehend Billy Hahn Jr.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said he is wanted for stabbing and killing a woman Monday morning.

Around 11 a.m. members of the sheriff's office's STAR (Special Tactics and Response) team donned gas masks and moved media and spectators away from a residence on 28th Street NE. Officers were using bullhorns to ask Hahn to come out of the home.

Earlier, officers with the Hickory Police Department and sheriff's office located a car linked to the suspect on 28th Street NE and began searching that street.

Turk said the stabbing was at a residence on 16th Street Drive NE in Hickory. A second stabbing victim with serious injuries was found on 28th Street NE. Law officers were unsure Monday morning if the two stabbings are connected.

