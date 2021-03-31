Watch Now: Shooting near Kiwanis park described by residents who had SUV damaged

Daniel Salgado looked out his window Tuesday evening after hearing gunshots.

The 47-year-old saw what appeared to be three young men running from a white pickup truck parked close to Kiwanis Park. The park features a playground for children and, in warmer weather, a splash pad is open.

Susibeth Salgado, Daniel Salgado’s 16-year-old daughter, said she is accustomed to hearing fireworks in the area and did not realize the sounds were gunfire at first.

She knew for sure what it was when she looked out the window.

“I saw all the people at the park — they were grabbing their kids and running,” Susibeth Salgado said.

At the time of the shooting, Daniel Salgado, 47, was home with his wife and four children, who range in age from 15 to 22. The family stayed inside that night.

They did not find out until Wednesday morning that a window to the Chevy Tahoe in the driveway was damaged by the gunshots.

Daniel Salgado expressed gratitude that no one was hurt. He also indicated that he felt safe in the community.