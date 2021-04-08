Watch Now: Sheriff discusses 350 pounds of marijuana confiscated; 4 charged in Alexander County shooting

Deputies investigating an Alexander County shooting turned up 350 pounds of marijuana this week.
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said it is the most marijuana he has seen in one place in 15 years. “It’s always been around, but to find this much quantity at one place, at one time, has just not been found in our county in many many years,” he said.
Two people were shot Tuesday in the Sugar Loaf community. As of Thursday, both victims in the shooting are still hospitalized and in stable condition.
Bowman said the shooting may be linked to a drug deal that went wrong.
Nathaniel Lee Davis, 23, of Taylorsville, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony trafficking marijuana, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance. He is being held under a $235,000 secured bond.
Timothy Jordan Heffner, 26, of Statesville, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony trafficking marijuana, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance and felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substance. He is being held under a $210,000 secured bond.
Christina Jean Ledford, 22, of Taylorsville, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony trafficking marijuana, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance. She is being held under a $235,000 secured bond.
Marco Duzell Banks, 18, of Danville, Virginia, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony trafficking marijuana, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance and felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substance. He is being held under a $210,000 secured bond.
Bowman said the two victims in the shooting are expected to face drug charges following their release from the hospital.
On Tuesday, officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina Department of Public Safety-Probation responded to a residence on Taylor Ridge Road off Old Wilkesboro Road, where they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and another man who had a gunshot wound to the right arm and left hand, according to a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.
Both people were treated by Alexander County EMS.
The person shot in the abdomen was transported via helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. The person with a wound to the arm and hand was transported via ambulance to Iredell Memorial Hospital. He was later transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
A search warrant for the residence on Taylor Ridge Road was executed after the shooting, the release stated. The search of the premises led to a discovery of about 350 pounds of vacuum-sealed packages containing marijuana and various concentrated forms of THC that are derived from marijuana, including wax and candy.
“The wax itself (is) several times stronger than what the marijuana leaf itself would be,” Bowman said.
The narcotics have an approximate street value of $525,000. “We’re being told the street value is $1,500 a pound (of marijuana),” Bowman said.
Investigators also found $241,000 at the scene, Bowman said.
He said his office was not aware of any possible drug issues at the house where the shooting occurred. “It was a very quiet operation,” he said. He added the home was rented and the owners were not aware of the possibility of narcotics being stored there.
Bowman said at least one child lives at the residence, but the child was not there at the time of the shooting. “I think it goes to show that people are more concerned about money than the lives of their own children,” he said.