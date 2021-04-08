Watch Now: Sheriff discusses 350 pounds of marijuana confiscated; 4 charged in Alexander County shooting

The person shot in the abdomen was transported via helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. The person with a wound to the arm and hand was transported via ambulance to Iredell Memorial Hospital. He was later transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

A search warrant for the residence on Taylor Ridge Road was executed after the shooting, the release stated. The search of the premises led to a discovery of about 350 pounds of vacuum-sealed packages containing marijuana and various concentrated forms of THC that are derived from marijuana, including wax and candy.

“The wax itself (is) several times stronger than what the marijuana leaf itself would be,” Bowman said.

The narcotics have an approximate street value of $525,000. “We’re being told the street value is $1,500 a pound (of marijuana),” Bowman said.

Investigators also found $241,000 at the scene, Bowman said.

He said his office was not aware of any possible drug issues at the house where the shooting occurred. “It was a very quiet operation,” he said. He added the home was rented and the owners were not aware of the possibility of narcotics being stored there.